For hikers: Tasmania's hidden trails you must explore

Tasmania, an island state in Australia , is home to some of the most pristine wilderness areas. These hidden hiking trails give you a chance to explore untouched landscapes and witness unique flora and fauna. Unlike popular tourist spots, these trails promise solitude and a chance to connect with nature on a deeper level. From lush forests to rugged coastlines, Tasmania's secret paths are waiting to be discovered by adventurous souls.

#1 Discovering the Overland Track The Overland Track is one of Tasmania's most famous hikes, but it also has lesser-known routes that branch out from it. While the main trail takes you through stunning landscapes, the side paths lead you to hidden waterfalls and secluded valleys. These trails are less frequented by tourists, giving you a more intimate experience with nature. Hikers can enjoy the serenity of the wilderness without the crowds.

#2 Exploring Freycinet National Park Freycinet National Park is famous for its dramatic coastal scenery and pink granite peaks. While most tourists stick to popular spots like Wineglass Bay, there are several hidden trails that offer breathtaking views and unique wildlife encounters. These paths wind through dense forests and offer panoramic vistas of the ocean and mountains beyond. Exploring these secret routes gives hikers a chance to see the park's beauty away from the hustle and bustle.

#3 Trekking in the Walls of Jerusalem National Park Walls of Jerusalem National Park has a rugged terrain dotted with alpine lakes and ancient forests. This remote area is perfect for those looking for solitude in nature's lap. The park has several hiking routes that take you through diverse ecosystems, from lush woodlands to barren highlands. Hikers can witness Tasmania's rich biodiversity while enjoying stunning views of the surrounding landscape.