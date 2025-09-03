Teachers' Day 2025: History, date, and significance

India celebrates Teacher's Day on September 5 every year to honor the contribution of teachers in shaping society and guiding future generations. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President and a respected philosopher and educationist. The tradition started in 1962 when the Government of India declared Dr. Radhakrishnan's birthday as Teachers' Day at his suggestion that it be observed as a day dedicated to all teachers, not just himself.

Legacy Who was Dr. Radhakrishnan and why is he celebrated? Born in 1888, Dr. Radhakrishnan was a renowned scholar of philosophy who later became India's first Vice President (1952-1962) and second President (1962-1967). He believed that teachers should be the best minds in the country and stressed on education's importance for national development. His contributions as a teacher, academician, and leader are why his birthday is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India.

Celebrations Role reversals, cultural programs mark Teacher's Day celebrations On Teacher's Day, schools and colleges across India observe the day with role reversals between students and teachers. Senior students often dress up as their teachers and take classes for juniors. Cultural activities, speeches, and functions are organized to highlight the importance of teaching. In some institutions, even teachers take on the role of students, symbolizing the mutual bond of learning between them.

Global recognition World Teacher's Day is celebrated on October 5 Apart from India's observance, World Teachers' Day is celebrated globally on October 5. Established by UNESCO in 1994 to mark the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, it recognizes their rights and responsibilities. The global day is dedicated to highlighting teachers' role in education systems worldwide, further emphasizing the importance of educators beyond national boundaries.