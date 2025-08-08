How to practice laughter yoga 

Laughter yoga is an unconventional exercise regimen that incorporates laughing with yogic breathing methods. The purpose is to deliver more oxygen to the body and brain, which in turn can alleviate stress and enhance well-being. Just 10 minutes of laughter yoga can be an effective means to combat everyday stress. Here are simple steps and insights into making this a part of your routine.

Breathing techniques Start with deep breathing Start your session by taking deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth. This relaxes your body and readies it for laughter exercises. Take slow, deep breaths for about two minutes to calm your mind and center yourself, before proceeding to laughter exercises.

Laughter exercises Engage in laughter exercises Start with clapping and chanting ho ho ha ha ha to get the ball rolling. You could also pretend to laugh out at imaginary jokes. These simple exercises can trigger real laughter, release endorphins, lower cortisol levels, and make you feel happy. Do these laughter activities for three minutes to get the most out of them and relieve stress.

Visualization methods Use visualization techniques To make your laughter yoga session more effective, spend two minutes visualizing positive scenarios or funny memories. They can naturally make you laugh, and it is easier to laugh genuinely. While relaxing, let these happy images or moments take over your mind. This technique not only enhances the session's impact but also helps in reaching a deeper state of relaxation and happiness.