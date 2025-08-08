How to practice laughter yoga
What's the story
Laughter yoga is an unconventional exercise regimen that incorporates laughing with yogic breathing methods. The purpose is to deliver more oxygen to the body and brain, which in turn can alleviate stress and enhance well-being. Just 10 minutes of laughter yoga can be an effective means to combat everyday stress. Here are simple steps and insights into making this a part of your routine.
Breathing techniques
Start with deep breathing
Start your session by taking deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth. This relaxes your body and readies it for laughter exercises. Take slow, deep breaths for about two minutes to calm your mind and center yourself, before proceeding to laughter exercises.
Laughter exercises
Engage in laughter exercises
Start with clapping and chanting ho ho ha ha ha to get the ball rolling. You could also pretend to laugh out at imaginary jokes. These simple exercises can trigger real laughter, release endorphins, lower cortisol levels, and make you feel happy. Do these laughter activities for three minutes to get the most out of them and relieve stress.
Visualization methods
Use visualization techniques
To make your laughter yoga session more effective, spend two minutes visualizing positive scenarios or funny memories. They can naturally make you laugh, and it is easier to laugh genuinely. While relaxing, let these happy images or moments take over your mind. This technique not only enhances the session's impact but also helps in reaching a deeper state of relaxation and happiness.
Relaxation phase
Conclude with relaxation
Wind up your laughter yoga session with a round of relaxation. Sit comfortably, shut your eyes lightly, and spend a minute focusing inwardly. Think about what you feel inside your body and what changes in your mood after the laughter exercises. Observe if there's a reduction in stress or tension. Embrace this calm for a minute before you get back to work.