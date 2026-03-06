Make a statement with these easy hairstyles

Textured waist-length hair can be styled in a number of ways to make you look elegant and chic. Whether you're going for a casual outing or a formal event, the right hairstyle can make all the difference. Here are five styles that highlight the beauty of textured hair, giving you options for different occasions and preferences. Each style is easy to achieve yet makes a statement.

Style 1 Loose waves with volume Loose waves add volume and movement to your textured hair, making it look fuller and more dynamic. To achieve this look, use a curling iron or wand to create soft waves all over your head. Finish off with a light hairspray to keep the waves intact without making them stiff. This style is perfect for casual outings or even a day at work when you want to add some flair.

Style 2 Half-up twisted bun The half-up twisted bun is an elegant way to keep your hair out of your face while showing off its natural texture. Simply take two sections from either side of your head, twist them towards the back, and secure them into a bun with bobby pins or an elastic band. This hairstyle works well for both day and night events, giving you a polished yet effortless look.

Advertisement

Style 3 Braided crown hairstyle A braided crown is ideal for those who want an intricate yet sophisticated style. Start by braiding small sections from the front of your head and wrap them around like a crown, securing them at the back with pins or an elastic band. This regal hairstyle is perfect for weddings or formal gatherings where you want to make an impression.

Advertisement

Style 4 Sleek low ponytail A sleek low ponytail is perfect for those who want simplicity without compromising on elegance. Smooth out any frizz with some serum before tying your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck using an elastic band that matches your hair color. This minimalist look is perfect for professional settings as well as casual meetups.