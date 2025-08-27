A beginner's guide to vintage hairstyles

Vintage hairstyles have a certain timeless charm, giving us a peek into the fashion, culture of past decades. From the glamorous waves of the 1920s to the voluminous curls of the 1960s, these styles have never ceased to inspire modern trends. Whether you want to recreate a classic look for a special occasion or add retro flair to your everyday style, know vintage hairstyles can be both fun and rewarding.

Tip 1 Mastering finger waves Finger waves are synonymous with the grace of the 1920s. To nail this look, begin with damp hair and apply a generous amount of styling gel. Use your fingers (or a comb) to create "S" shaped waves along your hairline, securing each wave with clips until dry. This technique takes a lot of patience but gives you an iconic style oozing with sophistication.

Tip 2 Perfecting victory rolls Victory rolls became a rage in the 1940s as women wanted to look stylish yet practical back then. To achieve victory rolls, section off two portions of your hair from your temples and roll them towards your scalp with your fingers/curling iron as guide. Secure each roll with bobby pins and finish with hairspray for hold.

Tip 3 Achieving beehive volume The beehive hairstyle defines the 1960s, with its towering height and dramatic flair. Start by teasing sections of hair at the crown for volume and then smoothing over with a brush. Pull hair together into a high ponytail, twist it around itself and pin it tightly at the base while keeping it high on top.