Where to find the best kulchas in Lucknow

Lucknow , the city of nawabs, is famous for its royal breakfast options. Among them, the humble yet delectable kulcha stands out. This soft, bread-like delicacy is usually served with various curries and chutneys, making it a favorite of many. From street vendors to established eateries, Lucknow has plenty of places where you can relish this traditional breakfast. Here are some of them.

#1 Chowk's famous kulcha joints Chowk is another place where you can find some of the best kulcha joints in Lucknow. The area is dotted with small stalls and shops serving this delicacy with different accompaniments. The aroma of freshly made kulchas fills the air as you walk through the streets. Most places serve them with chole or aloo sabzi, giving you a wholesome meal to start your day.

#2 Hazratganj's upscale breakfast spots If you are looking for an upscale breakfast experience, Hazratganj has some great options serving delicious kulchas. These places serve a more refined version of the traditional dish, with a range of sides and beverages. The ambiance is more relaxed, making it perfect for those who want to enjoy their meal in a more comfortable setting while still relishing authentic flavors.

#3 Aminabad's street food delights Aminabad is also famous for its street food culture and is a must-visit for kulcha lovers. The narrow lanes are filled with vendors serving hot and fresh kulchas at pocket-friendly prices. Here, you can relish authentic flavors while mingling with locals who flock here every morning for their dose of this beloved breakfast option.