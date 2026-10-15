Thekua: The crispy Bihari sweet you need to try
What's the story
Thekua is a traditional Indian sweet enjoyed in various parts of the country. Made with wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee, these deep-fried treats have a distinctive crunch and rich flavor. Often prepared during festivals and special occasions, thekua is especially popular in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Its simple ingredients and satisfying taste make it a beloved traditional sweet.
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Ingredients and preparation
Thekua is prepared using basic ingredients such as wheat flour, jaggery, ghee, and cardamom powder.
The dough is kneaded well and shaped into small discs before being deep-fried until golden brown.
The right amount of ghee and proper kneading help achieve its characteristic texture. Once fried, thekua is allowed to cool before serving.
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Nutritional value
Thekua is primarily a sweet treat that provides energy through its ingredients.
Wheat flour contains carbohydrates and some dietary fiber, while jaggery adds sweetness and small amounts of minerals.
Ghee contributes fat and increases its energy content. However, thekua is also calorie-dense, so it is best enjoyed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.
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Popular variations across India
Different regions have their own versions of thekua, with slight changes in ingredients and preparation methods.
In Bihar, it is commonly prepared during festivals, especially Chhath Puja. It is also enjoyed in parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Some recipes use fennel seeds or grated coconut to add flavor and texture. These variations reflect local preferences and family traditions.
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Tips for enjoying thekua
Thekua can be enjoyed on its own or paired with a cup of tea or coffee.
Allow it to cool completely before storing it in an airtight container to help maintain its crisp texture. You can also prepare it at home using jaggery, wheat flour, and ghee.
Enjoy it as an occasional treat or serve it to guests during festivals and family gatherings.