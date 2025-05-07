Strengthen your back with these traditional exercises
What's the story
Ancient African movement patterns present a unique way to strengthen the lower back.
These movements, which are based on traditional practices, emphasize natural body mechanics and fluidity.
By integrating these techniques into daily routines, one can improve flexibility and core strength.
Here, we look at a few key movements that can help tighten the lower back effectively.
Hip circles
Embrace the hip circles
Hip circles serve as a fundamental movement in most African dance forms.
The exercise consists of rotating the hips in a circle while keeping the upper body stable.
Regularly practicing hip circles can enhance hip mobility and strengthen the muscles surrounding the lower back.
Start small and gradually increase the size of the circles as you become more flexible.
Pelvic tilts
Mastering pelvic tilts
Pelvic tilts are another important movement to hit the lower back region.
To do this exercise, lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the ground.
Gently tilt your pelvis upward by engaging your abdomen, then return to the original position.
This simple yet effective movement stabilizes and strengthens your core muscles.
Spine waves
Incorporating spine waves
Spine waves imitate natural undulating movements that can be seen in several African dances.
Start by standing straight with feet shoulder-width apart, then gently wave your spine from top to bottom as if creating a ripple effect through water.
This fluid movement improves spinal flexibility while activating several groups of muscles along its length.
Knee raises
Exploring knee raises
Knee raises include lifting one knee to chest level while balancing on the opposite leg, then switching sides.
This move strengthens hip flexors and lumbar region structures, promoting stability in the torso.
When done consistently, it targets areas that can get excess weight due to sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits, effectively tightening the lower back and waistline region.