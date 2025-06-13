These braid hairstyles never go out of style
Braiding hair is a classic technique that's been used for centuries to create elegant and sophisticated looks.
Be it for work, a casual get-together or just a day out, braids can give you an effortless style fit for any occasion.
Here, we explore various timeless braiding patterns you can easily incorporate into your routine, adding style and convenience without requiring elaborate hairstyling tools/products.
Basic technique
The classic three-strand braid
The three-strand braid is the most basic of all braiding techniques.
Simply divide the hair into three equal sections and cross them over alternately.
This braid is versatile and can be worn as a single plait down the back or styled into two side braids.
Its simplicity makes it the perfect choice for daily wear, giving you a neat look with minimum effort.
Elegant style
French braid for sophistication
The French braid gives a hint of sophistication to any look by adding extra strands of hair as you braid down from the crown of your head.
The technique keeps hair in place while adding texture and depth to your hairstyle.
Perfect for formal occasions and casual outings alike, the French braid provides a polished look that never goes out of style.
Intricate design
Fishtail braid's unique appeal
The fishtail braid has a distinctive appearance because of its complicated structure, which looks like fish scales.
For this, part your hair into two, and alternately cross small chunks from them over each other until the end.
Though it seems complicated, it only requires patience, not expertise, making it an easily doable hairstyle even on a busy morning.
Reverse technique
Dutch braid's bold statement
The Dutch braid, an inverted French braid, includes strands under each other for a bold, raised effect.
This one has a way of standing out while being elegant all-day without much frequent touch-ups.
It goes with anything and everything, and your own personal taste, giving you a satisfying and universally admired look.