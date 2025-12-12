Tomato + coriander: These recipes will leave you wanting more

Tomatoes and coriander are two ingredients that can elevate the taste of any vegetarian dish. Their unique flavors complement each other perfectly, making for a delicious meal. Whether you're a seasoned cook or a beginner, these recipes are simple yet flavorful. They bring out the best of tomatoes and coriander, giving you a variety of vegetarian options to try at home.

Dish 1 Fresh tomato salad with coriander dressing A fresh tomato salad with a coriander dressing is an easy yet refreshing dish. To make this salad, slice ripe tomatoes and mix them with chopped onions and cucumber. For the dressing, blend fresh coriander leaves with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss gently. This dish is perfect as a starter or side dish for any meal.

Dish 2 Tomato coriander soup delight Tomato coriander soup is a comforting choice for cooler days. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add chopped tomatoes and vegetable broth; let it simmer until the tomatoes break down. Blend the mixture until smooth, then stir in freshly chopped coriander leaves for flavor. Serve hot with crusty bread on the side.

Dish 3 Spicy tomato coriander chutney Spicy tomato coriander chutney adds zing to any meal. Cook tomatoes with green chilies until soft. Blend with fresh coriander leaves, ginger, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and sugar for balance. This chutney works well as a dip or condiment with rice dishes or sandwiches.

Dish 4 Stuffed bell peppers with tomato-coriander rice Stuffed bell peppers filled with tomato-coriander rice make for an appealing main course option. Cook rice mixed with diced tomatoes, chopped onions, and spices like cumin powder or turmeric powder, if desired. Add finely chopped cilantro before stuffing into halved bell peppers. Bake until tender, and serve warm, garnished with additional cilantro if desired.