Tomato v/s cucumber: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Tomatoes and cucumbers are two of the most commonly used vegetables that are commonly used in salads and numerous dishes.
While both provide unique nutritional benefits, they are both great additions to a balanced diet.
This article compares the nutritional benefits of tomatoes and cucumbers with respect to vitamins, minerals, calories, and water content.
Let's check them out!
Vitamins
Vitamin content in tomatoes
Tomatoes are a powerhouse of vitamins, especially vitamin C and vitamin A.
A medium-sized tomato offers about 28% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. This vitamin is critical for immunity and skin health.
Tomatoes also have beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A to ensure proper vision and immunity.
Minerals
Mineral richness of cucumbers
Cucumbers are famous for their mineral content, particularly potassium and magnesium.
Potassium regulates blood pressure by balancing sodium levels in the body. A cup of sliced cucumber has roughly 4% of the daily recommended intake of potassium.
Magnesium is important for muscle function and bone health.
Calories
Caloric differences between them
When it comes to calorie content, both tomatoes and cucumbers are low-calorie options fit for weight management diets.
A medium-sized tomato has about 22 calories, while a cup of sliced cucumber has about 16 calories.
Their low-calorie nature makes them ideal for snacking or adding volume to meals without significantly increasing the caloric intake.
Hydration
Hydration benefits from cucumbers
Cucumbers, which has nearly 95% water, and tomatoes, at approximately 94%, are also great for staying hydrated.
They help digest food and fill you up, without adding any calories.
High water content foods are ideal, particularly in the scorching heat of summer, when chances of dehydration go up.
Eating these vegetables can easily be a healthy addition to your diet.