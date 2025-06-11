What's the story

Sesame seeds and chia seeds are two of the most popular superfoods.

Both of these seeds are packed with essential nutrients, but they are not exactly the same.

Knowing the difference can help you choose the right one according to your nutritional needs.

Here, we delve into the nutritional profiles of sesame and chia seeds, comparing protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, and antioxidants.