5 coastal lighthouses perfect for sunset lovers
What's the story
Coastal lighthouses have long been mariners' best friends. Now, they are also some of the most beautiful places to witness stunning sunsets.
These structures, usually located atop a cliff or at a secluded beach, provide a clear view of the horizon where the sun touches the sea.
Here are five coastal lighthouses famous for their spectacular sunset views, each offering something unique to nature lovers.
Lighthouse 1
Portland Head Light in Maine
Portland Head Light, Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
One of the oldest lighthouses in the United States, this historic lighthouse offers a picture-perfect setting for sunset watching.
The rocky coastline makes for a dramatic setting as the sun sinks below the horizon.
You can explore nearby walking trails and enjoy panoramic views of Casco Bay while waiting for dusk to settle in.
Lighthouse 2
Peggy's Cove Lighthouse in Nova Scotia
Perched on granite rocks along Nova Scotia's rugged coast, Peggy's Cove Lighthouse is a sight you can't miss.
Famous for its iconic red-and-white structure, the lighthouse serves as a draw for photographers and nature lovers.
As dusk sets in, people flock here to see vibrant shades painting the sky over St. Margarets Bay.
The village itself is charming with its quaint fishing shacks and scenic vistas.
Lighthouse 3
Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in North Carolina
Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is located on Hatteras Island in North Carolina's Outer Banks region.
Famous as America's tallest brick lighthouse at 210 feet tall, it provides sweeping views from its observation deck during sunset hours when the weather allows you to climb (seasonal).
The wide beaches below have enough space for you to sit back and enjoy nature's spectacle unfold above.
Lighthouse 4
Byron Bay Lighthouse in Australia
Perched at Australia's easternmost point, Byron Bay Lighthouse overlooks New South Wales' pristine beaches.
Located close to Byron Bay town, it draws tourists for its sunset views and proximity to some of the best surfing spots.
Dusk sees the lighthouse surrounded by crowds, as they watch colors dance off the ocean waves, creating unforgettable moments among friends and family.
Lighthouse 5
Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park California
Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park, located near Pescadero, California, provides a look into maritime history.
The preserved buildings and artifacts on site demonstrate the lighthouse's contribution to guiding ships through the treacherous waters of the Pacific Ocean since the late 19th century.
Visitors during the sunset hours witness a transformation of the landscape under a warm glow, creating a beautiful, tranquil moment.