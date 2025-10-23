If you love hiking, Maui should be your next destination

Maui, with its breathtaking landscapes and hidden waterfalls, offers some of the best hiking experiences. These trails are perfect for adventurers looking for a refreshing plunge into nature's beauty. From lush forests to cascading falls, these hikes guarantee an unforgettable experience. Here are five of the best waterfall hikes in Maui that promise adventure and stunning views.

#1 Hana's Secret Falls Trail Hana's Secret Falls Trail is a hidden gem on the famous Road to Hana. This moderate trail takes you through a lush rainforest before leading to a secluded waterfall. The hike is about two miles long and offers stunning views of tropical flora along the way. Once you reach the falls, you can enjoy swimming in the natural pool or simply relax by the water's edge.

#2 Twin Falls hike Twin Falls Hike is one of the most accessible trails on Maui, located near Haiku. This short hike (about 1.5 miles round trip) takes you to two beautiful waterfalls nestled in a verdant landscape. The trail is well-maintained and suitable for families, making it an ideal spot for those looking to experience Maui's natural beauty without venturing too far.

#3 Waimoku Falls via Pipiwai Trail The Pipiwai Trail leads to Waimoku Falls, one of Maui's most impressive waterfalls. The five-mile hike takes you through bamboo forests and offers breathtaking views of Ohe'o Gulch before reaching the towering falls, which plunge over 400 feet into a rocky pool below. This trail provides an immersive experience of Maui's diverse ecosystems.

#4 Makahiku Falls Trail Makahiku Falls Trail is part of Haleakala National Park and offers stunning views of Makahiku Falls from an observation deck. The short trail is about half a mile long but offers dramatic vistas of the 200-foot waterfall cascading into a deep gorge below. It's an easy hike ideal for those who want to see one of Maui's iconic falls without much effort.