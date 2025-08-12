For hikers: Don't miss these breathtaking routes

From deserts to forests, Africa 's vast landscapes promise immersive overnight trekking routes. These treks allow adventurers to experience the natural beauty up close, offering unique challenges and rewards. In this article, we present captivating routes across the continent, highlighting what makes each of them so special.

Atlas Mountains Trekking the Atlas Mountains The Atlas Mountains in Morocco provide a breathtaking backdrop for trekkers. The trails weave through traditional Berber villages, giving a taste of locals' culture. Trekkers can explore valleys dotted with almond trees and terraced fields. The climb to Mount Toubkal, North Africa's highest peak, is a favorite challenge for many adventurers. The trek usually takes a few days and demands good fitness due to its steep paths and high altitude.

Kilimanjaro Exploring Mount Kilimanjaro Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is one of Africa's most iconic trekking destinations. Also known as the "Roof of Africa," the mountain attracts thousands of trekkers every year, who hope to reach its 5,895m above sea level summit. There are multiple routes, each with different scenery and difficulty levels. Trekkers should be ready for different weather conditions as they hike through tropical forests and alpine deserts.

Drakensberg Discovering Drakensberg Mountains The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa present breathtaking landscapes with their towering peaks and deep valleys. Locally known as uKhahlamba or "Barrier of Spears," the range forms a UNESCO World Heritage Site owing to its natural beauty and cultural significance. Apart from enjoying stunning panoramic views over rolling hills, trekkers can also explore ancient rock art sites of indigenous San people.

Simien Mountains Journey through Simien Mountains The Simien Mountains National Park in Ethiopia is famous for its rugged terrain with jagged peaks and steep gorges formed by rivers thousands of years ago. This region is rich in biodiversity with endemic species like Gelada baboons, Walia ibex, and Ethiopian wolves. You can go on multi-day treks to not just enjoy stunning views but also watch wildlife in their natural habitat.