Traditional Indian braid styles across generations

Traditional Indian braid styles have been a part of the culture, inherited from generations. These styles are not just a symbol of beauty but also a mark of culture and tradition. These braids have evolved but kept their soul intact over the years, making them timeless. Here are some of the traditional Indian braid styles that are still being adopted and loved from generations.

#1 The classic three-strand braid One of the simplest yet most enduring styles in India is the classic three-strand braid. It starts with dividing the hair into three sections and intertwining them in a certain pattern. This style is commonly adorned with flowers or ribbons for special occasions. Its simplicity makes it apt for daily wear, while its versatility lets you dress it up for festive occasions.

#2 The intricate fishtail braid Known for its intricate appearance, the fishtail braid has been popularized over the years, thanks to its unique look. The style involves weaving two sections of hair together by taking small strands from each side alternately. It can be a tricky process that requires a lot of patience, but the beautiful pattern, reminiscent of the fish's tail, makes it perfect for weddings and celebrations.

#3 The elegant French braid The French braid is yet another evergreen style that has been adopted by generations in India. This braid starts at the crown of the head and adds hair into the braid as it goes down, creating a seamless appearance. It is both classy and functional, keeping the hair neatly tied up while lending an element of sophistication to any attire.

#4 The Regal Crown Braid Exuding regality and grace, the crown braid is a common sight in traditional ceremonies and festivals. The style is basically about braiding around the head like a halo or crown, giving an ethereal appearance. It can easily be done with simple three-strand braids or with more complicated patterns like Dutch braids for added texture.