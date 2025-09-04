How to add volume to flat hair

Flat hair can be a nightmare for many, but with the right tricks and products, it's possible to pump up your locks and give them some life. Knowing what causes flat hair is key to opting the best way to transform it. From picking the right products to experimenting with new styles, there are plenty of ways to make hair look fuller without much effort.

Tip 1 Choose volumizing shampoos and conditioners Opting for volumizing shampoos and conditioners can make a world of difference in adding body to flat hair. These products are specially formulated to lift the roots, creating an illusion of thickness. Look for ingredients like biotin or collagen that strengthen each strand. Heavy conditioners can weigh down your hair further, making it limp. Avoid them at all costs.

Tip 2 Use root-lifting sprays or mousses Root-lifting sprays or mousses can be your best friends in fighting flatness at the roots. Use these products directly at the scalp before you blow-dry your hair upside down for maximum lift. This trick will help you create volume from the base, giving your hairdo more height and bounce all day long.

Tip 3 Experiment with layered haircuts Layered haircuts can give you an instant boost of volume by removing excess weight from longer strands. They add movement through shorter layers on the top sections of your head. Consult a professional stylist who understands how different cuts affect texture. This way, you get optimal results tailored specifically towards enhancing fullness without sacrificing length (if that's what you want).