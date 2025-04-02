DIY organic fertilizers: Making use of kitchen leftovers
Did you know that your kitchen waste could prove to be a gold mine for creating effective plant fertilizers?
By recycling organic matter, you can enrich your garden soil and encourage healthy growth in your plants.
Not only does the approach reduce waste, it also saves you money from buying commercial fertilizers.
Here's how you can turn kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich compost or liquid fertilizers.
Composting
Composting basics for beginners
Composting is the easiest way to convert kitchen waste into nutrient-rich soil.
Start with collecting vegetable peels, fruit scraps, coffee grounds, and tea leaves in a compost bin.
Avoid dairy products or oils as they don't decompose well.
Layer these with dry leaves or shredded paper to maintain a balance.
Turn the pile every few weeks to aerate it and speed up decomposition.
Liquid fertilizer
Creating liquid fertilizer from scraps
Liquid fertilizer can be prepared using leftover vegetable scraps and water.
Just place the scraps in a container with water and let them steep for a few days.
Strain the mixture to remove solids, leaving behind a nutrient-rich liquid which can be diluted with water before applying it to plants.
This way, you can feed your plants without spending on store-bought fertilizers!
Eggshells
Eggshells as calcium boosters
Eggshells make for an excellent source of calcium for plants.
Rinse them thoroughly, crush them into small pieces, and sprinkle around the base of plants or mix them into the soil during planting.
The calcium helps strengthen cell walls in plants, promoting healthier growth and preventing issues like blossom end rot in tomatoes.
Banana peels
Banana peels for potassium enrichment
Banana peels are loaded with potassium, which is vital for plant health.
Chop banana peels into small pieces and bury them close to the roots of plants or toss them directly into your compost pile.
As they break down, they release potassium along with other nutrients that promote root development and make the plant stronger.