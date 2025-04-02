No heat, no damage: 5 simple tricks for voluminous curls
Creating voluminous curls without heat is the best way to keep your hair healthy and looking stylish.
Heat styling tools can damage your hair over time, resulting in split ends and dryness.
Luckily, there are some amazing techniques to get beautiful curls without the risk of heat damage.
They are not only easy but also inexpensive, making them accessible to anyone looking to enhance their natural texture.
Twist and braid
The twist and braid method is the easiest way to achieve curls overnight.
Start with damp hair, section it and twist each section tightly before braiding it.
Secure with hair ties or small clips.
Leave the braids overnight or until your hair is completely dry.
When you unravel the braids, you have soft waves which can be fluffed up for more volume.
Foam rollers
Foam rollers are an excellent tool for creating curls sans heat.
Start by sectioning your damp hair, and rolling each section onto a foam roller from end to root.
Secure the roller in place, and leave it on till your hair dries completely.
Once removed, gently separate the curls with your fingers for added volume.
Sock bun
The sock bun trick is another great way to get voluminous curls without heat.
Cut off the toe of an old sock and roll it into a doughnut shape.
Pull your damp ponytail through the center of the sock doughnut, and wrap sections of the ponytail around it till all your hair is rolled up into a bun.
Leave this overnight or till dry before unraveling for bouncy curls.
Pin curls
Pin curling is basically wrapping small sections of damp hair around your finger, forming loops.
These are then pinned flat against your scalp with bobby pins/clips.
Let these pin curls sit overnight or until completely dry.
Before removing them carefully for defined ringlets, they can be styled as desired.
Headband wrap
Place an elastic headband over damp hair like a crown.
Grab small sections from the front, and wrap them under the band from the back, until all hair is tucked in securely.
Adjust for comfort to sleep through the night.
In the morning, unveil beautiful cascading curls ready to show off.