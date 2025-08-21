For hikers: Plateaus that offer breathtaking views

Exploring the African plateau escarpments is an adventure of a lifetime, literally, and a feast for the eyes. The majestic formations allow you to see the best of what mother nature has to offer, from greenery to rocky terrains. Trekking the escarpments isn't just thrilling, it's also about appreciating the beauty of nature. Be it a novice or an expert trekker, these trails will take you through the best of African views, for sure.

#1 Discover the Drakensberg Mountains Known for their dramatic cliffs and sweeping views, the Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa offers stunning trekking routes for trekkers of every level. The Amphitheatre, a prominent feature, offers panoramic views that are irresistible to trekkers across the globe. With rich biodiversity and cultural significance, the Drakensberg mountains are a must-visit for anyone looking for adventure and natural beauty.

#2 Explore Ethiopia's Simien Mountains Ethiopia's Simien Mountains are famous for their jagged peaks and deep valleys. This UNESCO World Heritage site offers challenging treks with rewarding vistas of unique geological formations. The area is home to rare wildlife species like the Gelada baboon and Walia ibex, adding an element of wildlife observation to your trek. The Simien Mountains provide a perfect mix of adventure and exploration.

#3 Traverse Tanzania's Usambara Mountains The Usambara Mountains in Tanzania provide lush forests and picturesque landscapes for trekking enthusiasts. Famous for their biodiversity, these mountains offer trails that wind through villages, giving trekkers an opportunity to experience local culture up, close and personal. The cool climate makes it pleasant for long hikes while offering stunning views of the plains below.