Try these gatte ki sabzi variations

Gatte ki sabzi, a traditional Rajasthani dish, is famous for its unique taste and texture. The dish mainly consists of gram flour dumplings cooked in a spicy yogurt-based gravy. While the classic version is a favorite, there are many variations that you can try to add a twist to this age-old recipe. Here are some interesting gatte ki sabzi variations that will spice up your dining table.

Variation 1 Spinach gatte for a healthy twist Spinach gatte adds a healthy twist to the traditional recipe. The dumplings are made by mixing spinach puree with gram flour and spices before steaming them. This variation not only adds color but also adds nutrients to the dish. The spinach gatte can be cooked in the same yogurt gravy as the classic version, giving it a unique taste without losing its essence.

Variation 2 Tomato-based gatte for tangy flavor For those who love tangy flavors, tomato-based gatte is an ideal pick. Here, tomatoes are used as the base of the gravy instead of yogurt. The dumplings are still made from gram flour but are flavored with a hint of tamarind or lemon juice for added zest. This variation gives a refreshing twist while keeping the core elements of gatte ki sabzi intact.

Variation 3 Mixed vegetable gatte for added nutrition Mixed vegetable gatte adds an extra dose of nutrition by adding finely chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans into the dumpling mixture. Not only does this make the dish colorful, but it also adds more fiber and vitamins. The gravy remains similar to the traditional one, making it an ideal option for those looking for more balanced meals without compromising on taste.

Variation 4 Coconut milk gatte for creamy texture Coconut milk gatte gives you a creamy texture that goes perfectly with the spices used in this recipe. Coconut milk replaces yogurt in the gravy, giving it richness without making it too heavy on the palate. This variation is especially loved by those who love milder flavors but still want to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine's depth.