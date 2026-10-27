5 chic hairstyles to style oiled hair
What's the story
African natural oils have been used for centuries to promote healthy hair. These oils, rich in nutrients, can be used to create various hairstyles that are both stylish and beneficial for your hair. Using these oils, you can achieve a range of looks without the need for chemical products. Here are five hairstyles that incorporate African natural oils, giving you healthy and beautiful hair.
Tip 1
Braided crown with shea butter
A braided crown is an elegant hairstyle that can be enhanced with the use of shea butter.
Shea butter is known for its moisturizing properties, making it ideal for keeping braids neat and frizz-free.
To achieve this look, apply a small amount of shea butter to your hair before braiding. This will not only help in styling but also nourish your hair throughout the day.
Tip 2
Twisted updo with argan oil
Argan oil is famous for its ability to add shine and reduce breakage.
For a twisted updo, apply a few drops of argan oil to damp hair before twisting sections into an updo.
The oil will make your hair manageable and add a healthy shine to your style, making it perfect for special occasions or everyday wear.
Tip 3
Afro puff with jojoba oil
Jojoba oil closely resembles natural scalp sebum, making it perfect for afro puffs. It provides hydration without making the hair greasy.
To get this look, apply jojoba oil to your afro before puffing it up. This will define curls while keeping them soft and moisturized all day long.
Tip 4
Bantu knots with coconut oil
Coconut oil is famous for its penetrating properties that help strengthen the hair shaft.
For Bantu knots, apply coconut oil generously to damp hair before sectioning it into small parts and twisting them into knots.
The oil not only helps in holding the knots, but also promotes healthier growth over time.
Tip 5
Flat twists with olive oil
Olive oil is known for its deep conditioning properties that help reduce split ends and breakage in flat twists.
Before styling flat twists, apply olive oil evenly from roots to ends on slightly dampened strands.
This ensures optimal moisture retention while providing necessary slip during the twisting process, resulting in a long-lasting, well-defined twist pattern.