5 neck exercises to stay active and pain-free

We all know that neck flexibility is important for our overall well-being and mobility. It helps in reducing tension, improving posture, and preventing injuries. By adding certain exercises to your daily routine, you can improve the flexibility of your neck. Here are five exercises that can help you improve your neck flexibility, making you feel better and more active.

Tilt 1 Neck tilt exercise The neck tilt exercise is simple yet effective for increasing flexibility. Start by sitting or standing up straight with your shoulders relaxed. Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold this position for about fifteen seconds before returning to the starting position. Repeat on the other side to ensure balanced stretching.

Rotation 1 Neck rotation exercise Neck rotation exercises aid in increasing the range of motion in the cervical spine. Start by sitting or standing with a straight back. Gently turn your head to one side as far as comfortable without straining, keeping your chin parallel to the ground. Hold this position for fifteen seconds before returning to the center and repeating on the other side.

Stretch 1 Forward and backward neck stretch This exercise focuses on stretching both the forward and backward parts of your neck. Start by looking straight ahead, then slowly lower your chin toward your chest until you feel a stretch along the back of your neck. Hold for fifteen seconds before lifting your chin upward, gazing toward the ceiling, and holding again for another fifteen seconds.

Stretch 2 Side-to-side neck stretch The side-to-side neck stretch targets lateral muscles in the neck area. Begin by sitting or standing upright with relaxed shoulders. Gently move your chin toward one shoulder while keeping it level with the ground. Hold for 15 seconds before switching sides, ensuring even stretching on both sides.