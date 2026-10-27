Rutabaga: This overlooked vegetable deserves a place on your plate
What's the story
Rutabaga, a root vegetable with a slightly sweet and peppery flavor, is often overlooked in the kitchen. However, this versatile vegetable can be transformed into a range of delicious dishes that highlight its unique taste and texture. From savory to sweet, rutabaga can be used in various culinary creations that are sure to impress your palate. Here are five delightful dishes featuring this humble root vegetable.
Dish 1
Creamy rutabaga soup
Creamy rutabaga soup is a comforting dish perfect for chilly days.
The soup combines the earthy flavor of rutabagas with creamy elements like coconut milk or heavy cream.
To prepare, simply sauté onions and garlic until fragrant, add peeled and diced rutabagas along with vegetable broth, and simmer until tender.
Blend until smooth for a velvety texture. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or rosemary for added depth.
Dish 2
Rutabaga fries with herbs
Rutabaga fries make for an interesting twist on traditional potato fries.
Cut rutabagas into thin strips, toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs, such as rosemary or paprika.
Bake at a high temperature until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
These fries make for a healthy snack or side dish that pairs well with various dips.
Dish 3
Mashed rutabagas with garlic
Mashed rutabagas provide a delicious alternative to classic mashed potatoes.
Boil peeled and cubed rutabagas until soft, then mash them with roasted garlic for flavor.
Add butter or olive oil for creaminess, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
This dish goes well with roasted vegetables or as part of a hearty meal.
Dish 4
Rutabaga gratin with cheese
Rutabaga gratin is an elegant side dish that showcases the vegetable's versatility when baked with cheese.
Slice rutabagas thinly, layer them in a baking dish with grated cheese, such as Gruyère or cheddar, and pour over cream mixed with nutmeg or mustard powder for extra flavor.
Bake until golden brown on top and tender underneath.
Dish 5
Sweet rutabaga pie
For those who love sweet treats, ginger pie is worth trying.
Mix freshly grated ginger with sugar syrup made by boiling sugarcane juice.
Pour the mixture into a pie crust prepared with rolled-out flour dough.
Fill the crust evenly and bake until the pastry turns golden brown. Let it cool slightly before serving this sweet treat.