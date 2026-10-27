Rutabaga: This overlooked vegetable deserves a place on your plate

Creamy rutabaga soup is a comforting dish perfect for chilly days.

The soup combines the earthy flavor of rutabagas with creamy elements like coconut milk or heavy cream.

To prepare, simply sauté onions and garlic until fragrant, add peeled and diced rutabagas along with vegetable broth, and simmer until tender.

Blend until smooth for a velvety texture. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or rosemary for added depth.