Pancake fans, this unique avocado twist is for you
What's the story
Avocado cheela is a delicious and healthy twist on the traditional Indian pancake. The combination of creamy avocado with spices makes it a perfect monsoon snack. Not only is it tasty, but it is also loaded with nutrients, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a healthy option. Here is how you can make this delightful dish at home.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for avocado cheela
To prepare avocado cheela, you will need one ripe avocado, one cup gram flour (besan), one finely chopped onion, two green chilies (finely chopped), a handful of fresh coriander leaves (chopped), salt to taste, and water as required.
These ingredients come together to create a flavorful batter that cooks into soft and fluffy pancakes.
Batter preparation
Preparing the batter
Start by mashing the ripe avocado in a bowl until smooth. Add the gram flour, and mix well.
Add water gradually to get a smooth batter consistency.
Add chopped onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, and salt to taste. Mix everything well so that all the ingredients are evenly distributed in the batter.
Cooking tips
Cooking tips for perfect cheelas
Heat a nonstick pan or tava over medium flame, and grease it lightly with oil or ghee.
Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan, and spread it evenly into a circle shape.
Cook until small bubbles appear on the surface, then flip it over using a spatula.
Cook until both sides turn golden brown.
Serving suggestions
Serving suggestions for avocado cheela
Avocado cheelas can be served hot with chutneys or yogurt for added flavor.
They make an excellent breakfast option or can be enjoyed as an evening snack during monsoon days when you crave something warm, yet nutritious.
Pair them with masala chai or herbal tea for an enhanced experience on rainy afternoons.