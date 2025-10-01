Turnip v/s radish: Comparing their nutrition

Turnips and radishes are two root vegetables that are commonly confused for one another. Both are packed with nutrients and can be a healthy addition to your diet, but they have their own unique nutritional profiles. Knowing the differences between them can help you make better dietary choices. Here, we take a look at the nutritional values of turnips and radishes, and how they can benefit your health.

#1 Vitamin C content in turnips Turnips are also a great source of vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system and skin health. A serving of turnips gives you about 30% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. This makes them a good option for anyone looking to boost their immune system naturally. The vitamin content in turnips can help protect cells from damage by free radicals.

#2 Fiber levels in radishes Radishes also have a high fiber content, which helps with digestion and keeps you healthy in general. One serving of radishes gives you about 1.5 grams of dietary fiber, which is roughly 6% of the daily recommended intake for adults. Eating fiber-rich foods like radishes can help you maintain a healthy weight by keeping you full and regulating blood sugar levels.

#3 Caloric difference between vegetables When it comes to calories, radishes are lower than turnips. A serving of radishes has only about 18 calories, compared to the approximately 36 calories in the same serving size of turnips. This makes radishes an ideal choice for those looking to cut down on calories while still eating healthy foods that are rich in nutrients.