Bohemian tops: 5 styles to try this summer

Bohemian tops are the perfect choice for a cool, stylish summer. With their loose fit and colorful patterns, they are a must-have for anyone looking to add a little flair to their wardrobe. Be it a casual day out or a beach party, these tops can be paired with different styles to create the perfect look. Here are five styles that go perfectly with bohemian tops this summer.

Style 1 Maxi skirts for a flowy look Maxi skirts make for an ideal companion to bohemian tops, giving you a flowy and effortless look. The combination is perfect for outdoor events or casual outings. Go for skirts in solid colors or subtle prints to let the top do the talking. This pairing is not just comfortable but also gives you an elegant silhouette, making it a go-to choice for summer.

Style 2 Denim shorts for casual vibes Denim shorts are a classic summer staple that goes perfectly with bohemian tops. The contrast of denim and the intricate designs of boho wear creates a balanced look that's both casual and chic. Opt for high-waisted shorts to accentuate your waistline and keep the outfit looking cohesive. This combination is ideal for beach trips or picnics in the park.

Style 3 Wide-leg pants for sophisticated appeal Wide-leg pants add a sophisticated touch when paired with bohemian tops. The loose fit of both pieces makes for an airy feel while maintaining a polished appearance. Choose neutral tones like beige or white to keep the focus on the top's details. This style works well for evening gatherings or brunch dates where you want to look effortlessly stylish.

Style 4 Layered necklaces as accessories Layered necklaces make the best accessories to elevate any bohemian top outfit this summer. Opt for necklaces in different lengths and textures to add depth to your look without overpowering it. This accessory choice complements the free-spirited vibe of boho wear while adding an element of interest around your neckline.