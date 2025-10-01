Bohemian tops: 5 styles to try this summer
What's the story
Bohemian tops are the perfect choice for a cool, stylish summer. With their loose fit and colorful patterns, they are a must-have for anyone looking to add a little flair to their wardrobe. Be it a casual day out or a beach party, these tops can be paired with different styles to create the perfect look. Here are five styles that go perfectly with bohemian tops this summer.
Style 1
Maxi skirts for a flowy look
Maxi skirts make for an ideal companion to bohemian tops, giving you a flowy and effortless look. The combination is perfect for outdoor events or casual outings. Go for skirts in solid colors or subtle prints to let the top do the talking. This pairing is not just comfortable but also gives you an elegant silhouette, making it a go-to choice for summer.
Style 2
Denim shorts for casual vibes
Denim shorts are a classic summer staple that goes perfectly with bohemian tops. The contrast of denim and the intricate designs of boho wear creates a balanced look that's both casual and chic. Opt for high-waisted shorts to accentuate your waistline and keep the outfit looking cohesive. This combination is ideal for beach trips or picnics in the park.
Style 3
Wide-leg pants for sophisticated appeal
Wide-leg pants add a sophisticated touch when paired with bohemian tops. The loose fit of both pieces makes for an airy feel while maintaining a polished appearance. Choose neutral tones like beige or white to keep the focus on the top's details. This style works well for evening gatherings or brunch dates where you want to look effortlessly stylish.
Style 4
Layered necklaces as accessories
Layered necklaces make the best accessories to elevate any bohemian top outfit this summer. Opt for necklaces in different lengths and textures to add depth to your look without overpowering it. This accessory choice complements the free-spirited vibe of boho wear while adding an element of interest around your neckline.
Style 5
High-waisted jeans for versatile styling
High-waisted jeans are versatile enough to pair with any bohemian top, be it printed or plain. They provide structure while letting you play with different textures and patterns on your top half. This combination works well for casual outings, as well as more dressed-up occasions when paired with heels and statement jewelry pieces.