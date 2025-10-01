5 idli variations you'll love

Idli, a staple breakfast dish from South India, is loved for its simplicity and versatility. These steamed rice cakes can be customized in a number of ways to suit different tastes and preferences. Here are five unique idli variations that will take your breakfast experience to the next level. Each of these variations adds a distinct flavor profile, making them an exciting option for those looking to try something new with their morning meal.

#1 Rawa idli: A quick alternative Rawa idli is prepared using semolina instead of rice batter. This variation is quicker to prepare as it requires less fermentation time. The semolina gives a coarse texture, which goes well with coconut chutney or sambar. Rawa idlis are usually flavored with ingredients such as mustard seeds, curry leaves, and cashews, giving them an aromatic touch.

#2 Vegetable idli: Nutritious twist Vegetable idli is the best of both worlds, combining nutrition with taste. Finely chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans are added to the batter before steaming. This not only boosts the nutritional value but also adds color and texture to the idlis. They go well with spicy chutneys or tangy pickles.

#3 Kanchipuram idli: Spiced delight Kanchipuram idli originates from Tamil Nadu and is known for its spiced flavor profile. The batter is mixed with ingredients like black pepper, cumin seeds, and ghee before steaming. These idlis have a rich aroma and taste that goes perfectly with coconut chutney or tomato chutney.

#4 Sweet idli: A dessert twist Sweet idlis are made by adding jaggery or sugar to the batter along with cardamom powder for flavoring. This variation gives a hint of sweetness without overpowering the traditional taste of regular idlis. Sweet idlis can be enjoyed as an afternoon snack or dessert option along with tea or coffee.