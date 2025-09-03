You must visit these coastal villages in India

India's coastline is over 7,500 kilometers long and offers a plethora of serene, lesser-known coastal villages for a peaceful getaway. These hidden gems are a perfect escape from bustling city life and allow visitors to experience tranquility and natural beauty. From pristine beaches to lush greenery, these villages offer unique experiences often overlooked by mainstream tourism. Here are some undiscovered Indian coastal villages promising a serene retreat.

#1 Tranquil shores of Gokarna Karnataka's Gokarna is famous for its untouched beaches and relaxed vibe. Unlike its more popular counterpart, Goa, Gokarna is relatively quieter, with its pristine sands and crystal clear waters. The village is perched amid hills and forests, making it a great pick for nature lovers. You can either visit the local attractions or sit back at the beach soaking in the breathtaking sunsets.

#2 Peaceful retreat in Varkala Kerala's Varkala is famous for its stunning cliffs along the Arabian Sea. This coastal village provides a serene getaway with its pristine beaches and natural springs reputed to have curative qualities. The cliff-side trails offer stunning views of the ocean, making it an ideal place for long walks. Varkala also features colorful bazaars where tourists can shop for indigenous handicrafts.

#3 Serenity at Mararikulam Beach Mararikulam Beach in Kerala is an idyllic destination with a peaceful setting and a traditional fishing village. The beach features pristine sandy shores with coconut palms, where you can relax away from the crowded tourist destinations. Mararikulam gives you a chance to see the local fishermen in action or pamper yourself with Ayurvedic treatments from nearby wellness centers.