Love fruits? You must try these dishes
What's the story
Street breakfasts around the world give a peek into local cultures and traditions.
While most of us know about pastries or savory dishes, some countries surprise us with unique fruit-based street breakfasts.
Not only do they provide a nutritious start to your day, but they also bring out how differently fruits are used in various cuisines.
Sweet start
Thailand's mango sticky rice
In Thailand, mango sticky rice is a common breakfast option on the streets.
The dish is a combination of ripe mango slices and sticky rice cooked in coconut milk, yielding a sweet and creamy flavor.
Vendors typically offer it wrapped in banana leaves for easy handling.
The pairing of fresh mango and rich coconut is both refreshing and filling, giving you an energy boost for the day.
Savory twist
India's banana dosa
Another common street breakfast in southern India, banana dosa gives a twist to the traditional dosas.
The dish is prepared by blending ripe bananas into dosa batter. The result? Slightly sweet pancakes with a soft texture.
Often served with coconut chutney or jaggery syrup, banana dosas are filling as well as flavorful.
They also show India's love for adding fruits into everyday meals.
Corn delight
Colombia's arepa de choclo
Colombia's arepa de choclo is a corn-based pancake, made from ground corn kernels mixed with cheese (and sometimes, sugar for sweetness).
Although not completely fruit-based, its reliance on fresh corn lends it a fruity undertone that goes well with its savory notes.
Street vendors grill these pancakes until golden brown, serving them hot off the griddle as an energizing breakfast option.
Tropical treat
Vietnam's che chuoi
Che chuoi, a Vietnamese dessert soup enjoyed as breakfast, features bananas cooked in coconut milk with tapioca pearls or sago seeds.
This warm dish blends the sweetness of bananas with the creaminess of coconut milk. It offers comfort on cooler mornings or rainy days.
It reflects the local tradition of turning simple ingredients into nourishing meals. Food enthusiasts worldwide celebrate it.