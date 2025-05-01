Biking across Africa: Perfect routes for every rider
Africa has a varied landscape to offer, making it a biker's paradise. From sprawling deserts to green forests, the continent presents unimaginable biking experiences.
Africa is best explored on bikes, and these tours let you do the same while enjoying its natural and cultural beauty.
Designed for all skill levels, these tours guarantee that both amateurs and experienced bikers get roads of their choice, making every trip memorable.
Skeleton Coast
Exploring Namibia's Skeleton Coast
Renowned for its stark beauty and challenging terrain, the Skeleton Coast in Namibia is a treat for bikers.
One can navigate through sand dunes, rocky outcrops, and coastal plains while taking in views of the Atlantic Ocean.
The area also hosts diverse wildlife, from seals to desert-adapted elephants. The rugged landscapes and unique fauna ensure this is a memorable biking destination.
Garden Route
Riding through South Africa's Garden Route
If you're looking for a scenic biking experience, South Africa's Garden Route would be ideal.
The route lined with lush forests, pristine beaches, and charming towns, runs along the country's southern coast.
Here, bikers can explore nature reserves and the warmth of local hospitality.
With well-maintained paths and moderate difficulty levels, it would be perfect for riders looking for adventure, as well as relaxation.
Atlas Mountains
Discovering Morocco's Atlas Mountains
The Atlas Mountains in Morocco offer an exhilarating challenge for mountain bikers.
The trails twist and turn through valleys, past traditional Berber villages, with stunning views of snow-capped peaks.
The varying altitudes offer different levels of difficulty, making the place an ideal spot for both novice riders seeking scenic routes and experienced bikers in search of more challenging trails.
Serengeti Plains
Journeying across Tanzania's Serengeti plains
Tanzania's Serengeti Plains provide a unique biking experience in one of the most famous wildlife reserves of the world.
As you ride through the open grasslands, you can see iconic African wildlife like giraffes and zebras from a safe distance.
This tour offers the best combination of adventure as well as wildlife viewing opportunities that you won't find anywhere else on the continent.
Planning tips
Tips for planning your African biking tour
When planning a biking tour in Africa, consider climate conditions on your visit, since temperatures vary widely across regions.
Ensure your bike's fit for off-road conditions if you plan on tackling rugged terrains like Namibia or Morocco's mountainsides.
Alternatively, choose hybrid bikes exploring smoother paths along South Africa's coastlines or Tanzania's plains. Here, distances may be longer but aren't technically demanding.
Mountainous areas may require additional gear preparation beforehand, too!