Unique ajwain seed recipes to try

Ajwain seeds or carom seeds are a staple in many kitchens owing to their unique flavor and health benefits. Though popularly used in traditional dishes, there are several unique recipes that use ajwain seeds in unexpected ways. These recipes not only showcase the versatility of ajwain but also offer new culinary experiences to those willing to experiment with flavors. Here are some innovative ideas you might not have considered before.

Dish 1 Ajwain-infused flatbread delight Ajwain-infused flatbreads can be a delightful addition to any meal. By mixing ajwain seeds in the dough before rolling it out, you can create a bread with a subtle yet aromatic flavor. It works well with whole wheat or multigrain flour, giving an earthy taste that goes beautifully with different dips and curries. The key is to use just enough ajwain so that its flavor complements, rather than overpowers, the bread.

Dish 2 Spiced ajwain rice pilaf Transform your regular rice pilaf by adding ajwain seeds while cooking it. Start by sauteing onions and spices such as cumin and mustard seeds in oil or ghee. Then add the rice along with water or broth and a teaspoon of ajwain seeds. The result is a fragrant pilaf where each grain is infused with the warm notes of ajwain. It makes an excellent side dish for any main course.

Dish 3 Zesty ajwain potato wedges For a twist on classic potato wedges, season them with crushed ajwain seeds before baking them. Toss potato wedges in olive oil with salt, pepper, paprika, and ground ajwain for an added layer of flavor. Bake until crispy from the outside and tender from within. These zesty wedges make for a perfect snack or side dish that's both flavorful and filling.