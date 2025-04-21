Tying the knot, Estonian style: Unique wedding traditions to know
Estonian weddings are steeped in tradition, making them quite unique.
Unlike Western-style weddings, Estonian ones are often a mix of customs that the country has inherited over the years.
From what you wear to what you do, Estonian weddings have a lot to offer.
Let's take a look at some of the unique customs that make Estonian weddings so special.
Attire
Traditional wedding attire
In Estonia, traditional wedding attire is an integral part of the ceremony.
Brides usually wear folk costumes that feature beautiful embroidery and bright colors, depending on the region.
Grooms may also wear traditional attire, depending on where they are from.
These outfits are not just gorgeous but also have a history behind them, making the couple feel rooted in their culture.
Rituals
The bread and salt ritual
One of the most cherished customs in Estonian weddings is the bread and salt ritual.
Here, bread and salt are presented to the newlyweds as symbols of prosperity and health. The gesture is a wish for abundance in their married life.
Notably, this tradition highlights how Estonian culture emphasizes the importance of community support and well-wishing.
Ceremony
The bridal crown ceremony
Another unique feature of Estonian weddings is the bridal crown ceremony.
In this ritual, a crown is placed on the bride's head marking her transition into a married woman.
The crown is usually decorated with flowers or other embellishments, adding to the ceremony's significance.
This ceremony highlights themes of transition and celebration within marriage.
Singing
Singing traditions at weddings
Singing occupies an integral role in Estonian weddings.
Guests frequently join in singing traditional songs at various stages of the occasion, making it a joyous and united affair.
These songs may vary from funny ones to emotional ballads, all adding to the merriment while paying tribute to Estonia's beautiful musical legacy.