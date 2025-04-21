Your 5-day itinerary for exploring the best of Assam
What's the story
Popularly known for its lush tea gardens, Assam makes for an ideal escape for travelers.
This five-day travel plan takes you through the calm landscapes and rich culture of Assam's tea estates.
From visiting sprawling plantations to witnessing local traditions, this itinerary is a complete guide to delve into the heart of India's tea country.
Be it a tea lover or someone seeking calmness in nature, Assam's tea gardens promise an enriching experience.
Majuli
Exploring Majuli Island
One of the world's largest river islands, Majuli Island, offers an unparalleled cultural experience.
Situated on the Brahmaputra River, it houses a number of Satras or monasteries which maintain the Assamese culture and traditions.
Tourists can visit these religious places and catch a glimpse of traditional dance performances.
The island also has varied flora and fauna, making it a perfect place for nature enthusiasts.
Jorhat
Visiting Jorhat's tea estates
Jorhat is popularly known as the "Tea Capital of India." It is home to several historic tea estates where tourists can discover the art of cultivation from plucking leaves to turning them into fine teas.
Several estates offer guided tours with tasting sessions. Guests can relish different varieties of Assam tea while admiring the picturesque views of rolling green hills.
Kaziranga
Experiencing Kaziranga National Park
Kaziranga National Park is famous for its wildlife and conservation.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it houses two-thirds of the world's great one-horned rhinoceroses, elephants, tigers, and other bird species.
You can take jeep safaris or elephant rides through thick forests and grasslands while watching these magnificent beasts in their natural habitat.
Sivasagar
Discovering Sivasagar's historical sites
Sivasagar was the erstwhile capital of the Ahom Kingdom and has several historical sites that speak volumes of its glorious past.
Major highlights include Rang Ghar—an ancient amphitheater—and Talatal Ghar—a multi-storied palace with underground tunnels that were used during wartime defense strategies by Ahom rulers centuries ago.
Dibrugarh
Relaxing at Dibrugarh's tea bungalows
Dibrugarh provides charming colonial-style bungalows set amid sprawling plantations, where you can relax after days of exploration activities across Assam's scenic locales (like Majuli Island or Kaziranga National Park nearby).
These accommodations not only offer comfortable stays but also opportunities like plantation walks with knowledgeable guides. They share insights into daily life within these verdant surroundings.