What's the story

Popularly known for its lush tea gardens, Assam makes for an ideal escape for travelers.

This five-day travel plan takes you through the calm landscapes and rich culture of Assam's tea estates.

From visiting sprawling plantations to witnessing local traditions, this itinerary is a complete guide to delve into the heart of India's tea country.

Be it a tea lover or someone seeking calmness in nature, Assam's tea gardens promise an enriching experience.