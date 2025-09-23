Stunning orchard stays in Uttarakhand: A list

Uttarakhand , with its stunning landscapes and serene environment, is a perfect place for those looking for peace. The state has a number of hidden orchard stays that give you a unique opportunity to connect with nature. These stays are not just about comfort but also about experiencing the local culture and environment. Here are some of the best orchard stays in Uttarakhand.

#1 Apple orchards in Mukteshwar Mukteshwar is famous for its apple orchards, which provide a peaceful retreat amid lush greenery. Many local farms offer accommodation options where you can wake up to the sight of sprawling apple trees. The stay usually includes guided tours of the orchard, giving you a chance to learn about apple cultivation and enjoy fresh produce during your stay.

#2 Peach paradise at Ramgarh Ramgarh is also known for its peach orchards, which make for a perfect getaway for those looking for tranquility. The farms here offer cozy cottages with stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys. Guests can enjoy leisurely walks through the peach trees and relish seasonal fruits straight from the farm.

#3 Walnut wonders in Almora Almora's walnut orchards are another hidden gem for travelers seeking peace. The accommodation options range from traditional cottages to modern bungalows, all set within or near walnut farms. Guests can participate in harvesting activities during the season or simply relax amidst the serene environment.

#4 Cherry blossoms in Nainital district The Nainital district's cherry blossom orchards provide an enchanting experience during blooming seasons. Stays here usually include rustic lodges or homestays within cherry farms, giving guests an up-close experience of nature's beauty. The area is also ideal for nature walks, offering stunning views of blooming cherry trees against the backdrop of rolling hills.