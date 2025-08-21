Couscous in cooking: Must-try dishes

A staple in many African cuisines, couscous is versatile and nutritious. This tiny pasta (made from semolina) is commonly used as a base for various dishes. However, in vegetarian cuisines across Africa , couscous is uniquely added to the meals that celebrate local flavors and ingredients. Be it salads or stews, couscous acts as a versatile element that adds texture and taste to vegetarian dishes along with essential nutrients.

Dish 1 Couscous vegetable salad Couscous vegetable salad is a refreshing dish that mixes cooked couscous with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers. Usually seasoned with lemon juice and herbs like mint or parsley, this salad makes for a light yet satisfying meal option. It can be served cold or at room temperature, making it a perfect choice for warm climates or outdoor gatherings.

Dish 2 Spiced couscous with chickpeas Spiced couscous with chickpeas is another hearty dish that combines well-seasoned couscous with protein-rich chickpeas. Common spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric add depth to its flavor profile. You can enjoy the dish on its own or as part of a larger meal spread. The combination of spices and legumes makes it both nutritious and filling.

Dish 3 Sweet couscous dessert Sweet couscous dessert proves how versatile couscous is, by turning it into a delicious treat. Usually made with dried fruits like raisins or apricots and sweetened with honey or sugar, the dish can also have nuts for added texture. It makes for an interesting contrast to savory dishes, while also making you appreciate how adaptable couscous is in different culinary contexts.