5 ways to keep houseplants healthy this winter
What's the story
Winter can be a tough season for houseplants. They deal with less sunlight, cooler temperatures, and dry indoor air.
To keep them alive, you need to make a few changes to their care routine.
However, with a few strategic measures, you can make your plants flourish even in the coldest months.
Here are some unique ways to protect your houseplants during winter.
Watering
Adjust watering routine
During winters, plants need less water since they grow slower and there's less evaporation.
Overwatering can cause root rot, so it's important to let the soil dry between two waterings.
Check moisture level by inserting your finger about an inch deep into the soil; if it feels dry, it's time to water.
Use room-temperature water to not shock the roots with cold.
Humidity
Increase humidity levels
Indoor heating systems also tend to lower humidity levels, stressing houseplants that flourish in more humid conditions.
To fight this, try using a humidifier or placing a tray of water near your plants. Keeping plants together can also create a microenvironment with higher humidity levels.
Misting leaves from time to time helps but shouldn't be used in place of other methods of increasing humidity.
Lighting
Optimize light exposure
With shorter days and weaker sunlight during winter, keeping plants well-lit is crucial for their health.
Move them closer to windows where they can get maximum natural light, but don't let them touch cold window panes.
If natural light isn't enough, you can also use grow lights made for indoor plants to meet their lighting requirements.
Temperature control
Maintain stable temperatures
Houseplants flourish in stable temperatures, without the stress and damage that sudden changes bring.
To keep them happy, place them away from the drafts that doors or windows might bring in and maintain a safe distance from heat sources like radiators or fireplaces.
These steps prevent the plants' foliage from overheating or drying out, keeping them healthy throughout the colder months.
Rotation
Rotate plants regularly
Rotating your houseplants every few weeks is essential to their health during winter.
This way, every side of the plant gets the same amount of light, resulting in even growth.
It also effectively keeps the plants from leaning towards one side, something that's pretty common due to the limited daylight hours and uneven indoor lighting conditions during the winter months.