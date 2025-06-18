Delicious and easy: Tofu recipes to try today
What's the story
Tofu is an underrated versatile protein-rich ingredient that most kitchens don't use enough.
It absorbs flavors beautifully, making it a great addition to a variety of dishes.
Whether you're looking to incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet or want to try something new, these five amazing tofu recipes will have you make the most of this humble ingredient.
Stir-fry
Crispy tofu stir-fry delight
If you want a quick, yet satisfying meal, try a crispy tofu stir-fry. The crunchiness of tofu and colorful vegetables make for an appetizing dish.
First, press the tofu to get rid of excess moisture and cube it. Toss the cubes in cornstarch and fry them until golden brown.
Add bell peppers, broccoli, or any other favorite veggies and stir-fry with soy sauce and ginger.
Smoothie
Silken tofu smoothie boost
Silken tofu can be a surprising addition to smoothies, providing creaminess without dairy.
Blend silken tofu with fruits like bananas or berries for a nutritious breakfast/snack option.
The mild taste of silken tofu allows the fruit flavors to shine, while adding protein and texture to your smoothie.
Skewers
Grilled tofu skewers adventure
Grilled tofu skewers are ideal for outdoor parties or casual weeknight dinners.
Marinate firm tofu cubes in a blend of soy sauce, garlic, and sesame oil and thread them onto the skewers with veggies like cherry tomatoes and zucchini slices.
Grill until lightly charred for the smoky flavor that'll enhance the taste of the marinade.
Nuggets
Baked tofu nuggets treat
Baked tofu nuggets make for a healthier option for fried snacks without compromising on taste.
Simply cut firm tofu into bite-sized pieces and coat them with breadcrumbs mixed with spices like paprika and garlic powder.
Bake till crispy on the outside but tender inside—perfect as an appetizer or with dipping sauces.
Curry
Spicy tofu curry exploration
Spicy tofu curry brings warmth through aromatic spices, and a creamy coconut milk base, made even richer by chunks of firm pressed-tofu soaking up all those rich flavors beautifully.
Saute onions with cumin seeds till fragrant; add turmeric powder and diced tomatoes simmering gently together before adding cubed-tofu, letting everything meld harmoniously, creating a delightful meal experience.