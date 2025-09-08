Doodling can enhance your creativity: Here's how
What's the story
If you want to unlock your creativity, morning doodling during reflective moments can work wonders. The simple practice allows one to visualize their thoughts/ideas, promoting innovation and problem-solving abilities. By spending a few moments every morning to doodle, one can improve their cognitive skills and stay focused during the day. Here are some insights into how morning doodling can boost your creativity and productivity.
Tip 1
Start with simple shapes
Start your morning doodling session with basic shapes like circles, squares, or triangles. These simple forms are the building blocks of more complex designs and warm your mind up for creative thinking. As you progress, you may see these shapes evolving into intricate patterns or meaningful images that reflect your thoughts.
Tip 2
Set a time limit
Allocate a specific amount of time for your morning doodling session. It could be five or 10 minutes, depending on your schedule. Setting a time limit encourages focus and prevents overthinking. It also ensures that this activity remains a manageable part of your daily routine without overwhelming other responsibilities.
Tip 3
Use different mediums
Experimenting with different drawing tools such as pencils, pens, or markers can add a fun element to your morning. Each medium has its own texture and effect that might inspire new ideas and perspectives. Switching between different tools might also spark different parts of the brain, enhancing overall creativity.
Tip 4
Reflect on your doodles
After you finish your doodles, think about them for a minute. What do the images say about your current state of mind or any themes lurking beneath the surface of your life? This reflection process can give valuable insight into areas of personal growth or unresolved issues that need to be dealt with.