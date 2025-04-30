Discover Japan's most colorful festivals and traditions
What's the story
The land of tradition and culture, Japan is home to various festivals that draw people from all over the world.
These celebrations highlight colorful traditions and centuries-old practices, giving you a glimpse of how people live in the country.
If you're a culture buff, these festivals are the best way to explore the country's rich heritage.
Blossoms
Cherry Blossom Festival: A springtime delight
The Cherry Blossom Festival, called Hanami, is celebrated all over Japan in spring when cherry trees bloom.
The festival includes picnicking with family and friends under cherry trees while relishing the ephemeral beauty of the blossoms.
Parks are crowded with people enjoying nature's spectacle, making it an ideal time to click photographs and relax.
The festival represents renewal and the ephemeral nature of life.
Kyoto festivities
Gion Matsuri: Kyoto's iconic celebration
Gion Matsuri is one of Japan's most famous festivals, celebrated annually in Kyoto throughout July.
The festivities include grand processions of floats called Yamaboko Junko on select days.
These intricately decorated floats are pulled through the streets by teams of locals dressed in traditional attire.
The festival started off as part of a purification ritual to appease deities during times of plague.
Dance festival
Awa Odori: Dance through Tokushima
Held in Tokushima Prefecture every August, Awa Odori is famous for its energetic dance performances.
Participants wear traditional costumes and dance in sync to music played on instruments such as shamisen and taiko drums.
The streets become a hub of energy as both locals and tourists take part in this jubilant celebration that is over four centuries old.
Star Festival
Tanabata Matsuri: Star-Crossed Celebrations
According to legend, Tanabata Matsuri celebrates the meeting of two star-crossed lovers, represented by stars Vega and Altair.
Held on July 7 or August 7 based on the region, people write wishes on colorful strips called tanzaku, which are then hung from bamboo branches displayed across towns or homes during festivities featuring parades or fireworks displays.