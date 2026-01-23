Salad time? Try these green apple-walnut combos

Green apples and walnuts make for an amazing combination in vegetarian salads. The tartness of green apples and the earthy crunch of walnuts make for a delightful contrast, elevating the taste of the simplest of salads. This combination is not just tasty but also healthy, adding fiber, vitamins, and healthy fats to your meal. Here are some ways to add this dynamic duo to your vegetarian salads.

Dish 1 Classic green apple and walnut salad A classic green apple and walnut salad is super easy to prepare. Just toss sliced green apples with mixed greens like spinach or arugula. Add chopped walnuts for crunch and feta cheese for a creamy texture. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for added flavor. This simple yet elegant salad makes for a refreshing starter or side dish.

Dish 2 Adding grains for texture To make your salad heartier, add grains like quinoa or farro. These grains go well with the crispness of green apples and the crunchiness of walnuts. Toss cooked grains with sliced apples, walnuts, and your choice of greens. A lemon vinaigrette can further enhance the flavors by adding a zesty note that complements the other ingredients.

Dish 3 Incorporating seasonal vegetables Incorporating seasonal vegetables into your salad can make it more nutritious and colorful. Carrots, cucumbers, or bell peppers go well with green apples and walnuts. These vegetables add more texture and flavor to your dish without overpowering it. A light dressing made from yogurt or tahini can bind all elements together beautifully.

