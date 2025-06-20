Try these veggie-infused oats bowls for breakfast
What's the story
Veggie-infused oats bowls are an ideal meal for those wanting to shed some pounds.
Loaded with fiber, oats make for a healthy meal, but when combined with colorful veggies, you get the additional vitamins and minerals.
With a bowl of oats and veggies, you can have a filling breakfast without worrying about calorie intake.
Here's how you can prepare veggie-infused oats bowls for weight loss.
Base ingredients
Start with basic ingredients
Start with rolled or steel-cut oats as your base. They're less processed than instant ones, so they have more nutrients and fiber.
Cook them in water or plant-based milk for creaminess without extra calories.
The high fiber content keeps you full for longer, decreasing chances of snacking between meals.
Leafy greens
Add leafy greens for nutrients
Incorporate leafy greens like spinach or kale into your oats bowl.
These greens are low in calories but rich in essential nutrients like iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C.
Adding them to your breakfast not only boosts the nutritional value but also enhances the flavor without adding many calories.
Colorful veggies
Include colorful vegetables
Add a medley of colorful vegetables like bell peppers, tomatoes or zucchini to your bowl.
These beauties are packed with antioxidants, which fight inflammation and promote overall health.
Their natural sweetness can also amp up the taste of your dish without making it heavy on calories.
Herbs & spices
Spice it up with herbs
To take the taste and health benefits of your veggie-infused oats bowl to the next level, try adding herbs like basil or cilantro.
Spices like turmeric and black pepper not only make it tastier but also have their own benefits.
Turmeric, with its anti-inflammatory qualities, may help improve digestion.
Likewise, black pepper can boost nutrient absorption, making your breakfast tastier and healthier.
Seeds & Nuts
Top it off with seeds
To finish off your veggie-infused oats bowl, sprinkle some seeds like chia or flaxseeds on top.
Not only are these seeds a source of healthy fats and protein (that keep you full all morning long), but they also add an interesting texture contrast.
With these seeds, your breakfast is not just healthy but also keeps you full and prevents you from snacking before lunch.