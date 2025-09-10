Attending a video call? Follow these rules

In the era of remote work, video calls have become a staple in professional communication. Keeping interactions smooth during these calls is extremely important to keep up the professionalism and efficiency. Knowing video call etiquette can help you avoid misunderstandings and technical hiccups, resulting in more productive meetings. Here are the key aspects of video call etiquette that'll improve your virtual communication skills.

Tip 1 Setting up your environment Creating a suitable environment for video calls is essential. Make sure your background is clean and void of distractions to keep it professional. Good lighting is important; natural light or a lamp positioned behind the camera can help light your face clearly. Test your audio and video equipment before the call to avoid technical issues that may disrupt the meeting.

Tip 2 Dressing appropriately Dressing appropriately also reflects professionalism and respect for participants. Even though you're home, it is advisable to wear business attire similar to what you would wear in an office setting. This not only sets the right tone but also helps you mentally prepare for a professional interaction.

Tip 3 Managing time effectively Going on time for virtual meetings is a sign that you respect everyone's time. Log into the meeting platform a few minutes in advance so you can deal with any last-minute technical issues. Keep an eye on the clock during the meeting, to ensure that all agenda items are covered without exceeding the time, respecting everyone's schedule.

Tip 4 Practicing active listening Active listening during video calls guarantees that people are communicating and understanding each other. Maintain eye contact by looking at the camera instead of your screen image while speaking or listening. Avoid multitasking; concentrate on the conversation so that you can offer thoughtful responses and engage meaningfully with others.