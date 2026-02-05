If video calling a buddy, follow these etiquette tips

Video calls have become a popular way to connect with friends, especially when meeting in person isn't an option. However, there are certain etiquette that can make these virtual interactions more enjoyable and meaningful. Knowing these etiquette can help you maintain the quality of your friendships and ensure everyone feels comfortable during the call. Here are some essential video call etiquette tips to keep in mind while chatting with friends.

Background Choose an appropriate background Selecting a suitable background for your video call is essential. A clutter-free and well-lit area can keep the focus on you, instead of distractions. If possible, opt for neutral colors or simple patterns that don't steal the show. This not only makes you look more professional but also gives your friends a better view of you. Avoid areas with too much noise or constant activity to keep the conversation uninterrupted.

Mute Mute when not speaking Muting your microphone when you're not speaking is a basic courtesy in any group call. It cuts down on background noise and lets everyone hear clearly what others are saying. This is especially important in larger groups where multiple people may be talking at once. Remembering to mute yourself when you're not speaking helps keep the conversation organized and pleasant for all participants.

Advertisement

Attire Be mindful of your attire Even though video calls are usually more casual than face-to-face meetings, being mindful of your attire still matters. Dress appropriately according to the context of the call and consider how your clothing might be perceived by others on screen. Wearing something neat and presentable shows respect towards those you're interacting with and sets a positive tone for the conversation.

Advertisement

Time zones Respect others' time zones When scheduling video calls with friends living in different time zones, it's important to be considerate of their local times. Avoid planning calls at inconvenient hours like early morning or late night unless previously agreed upon by all participants involved in the call. Being mindful of time differences ensures everyone can participate comfortably without feeling rushed or fatigued during discussions.