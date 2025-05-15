5 rules to remember while attending a virtual meeting
Virtual meetings have become a staple of professional environments, providing both convenience and flexibility.
However, while we have all adjusted to the new norm of interacting online instead of in-person, one must also be mindful of a few new etiquette rules.
Following these guidelines will ensure that virtual meetings remain productive and respectful for everyone involved.
Here are five essential rules you must follow.
Appearance
Dress appropriately
Even if you are attending a meeting from home, dressing appropriately is imperative.
Wearing professional attire sets the right tone for the meeting and shows respect for your colleagues.
It also helps you prepare yourself mentally for a work environment, even if virtually.
Avoid overly casual clothing as it may project an unprofessional impression.
Timeliness
Be punctual
Just like in face-to-face meetings, being on time is equally important during virtual ones.
If you log in a few minutes ahead of time, it lets you tackle any technical glitches that may crop up, and shows that you respect others' time.
Being consistently punctual reinforces your reliability and commitment to your role as a part of the team.
Audio control
Mute when not speaking
We all know background noise can be distracting during virtual meetings, which is why you should always mute your microphone when you're not speaking.
This simple trick minimizes disruptions and keeps the focus on the speaker.
Keeping this rule in mind allows for a smooth flow of conversation through the course of the meeting.
Visual engagement
Use video wisely
Turning on your video camera can take your engagement to the next level by letting everyone see each other's facial expressions and body language.
However, make sure your background is clean and there are no distractions before you enable video.
If bandwidth issues come up or privacy is a concern, talk to your team about keeping cameras off.
Attention
Stay focused and present
During virtual meetings, it's easy to get distracted by emails or other tasks on your computer screen.
To show respect to those speaking, give them your full attention by shutting unrelated tabs/apps during the meeting.
Active participation not only helps you but also contributes positively toward group dynamics.