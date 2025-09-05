Volcano boarding 101: What to know

Volcano boarding involves sliding down the slopes of active volcanoes on a specially designed board. The adventurous sport has gained popularity among adventure seekers looking for something unique. You can reach speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour, which makes for an exhilarating ride. The sport requires minimal equipment and offers breathtaking views, making tourists from around the world willing to try this daring descent.

#1 Choosing the right volcano Selecting the right volcano is also essential for having a safe and enjoyable experience. Nicaragua's Cerro Negro is one of the most popular spots for volcano boarding as it has steep slopes and fine volcanic ash, which makes the perfect surface to slide. It's also important to choose a place with manageable terrain and ensure local guides are available for safety measures.

#2 Essential gear for safety Safety gear is a must if you want to try volcano boarding. Riders should wear protective suits, goggles, and gloves to protect themselves from volcanic ash and debris. A sturdy board designed specifically for this activity is a must, too. Helmets are highly recommended to protect from falls or collisions while descending down.

#3 Techniques for a smooth ride Mastering basic techniques can take your volcano boarding experience to the next level. Riders should keep a low center of gravity by leaning back slightly while keeping their feet firmly planted on the board's edges. Steering can be done by shifting weight from side to side, allowing riders to safely navigate down the slope while controlling their speed.