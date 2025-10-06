Volcano trekking in India: 5 must-visit spots

India's volcanic terrains provide an adventurous opportunity for trekkers looking for something different. These geological wonders, dotted across the country, offer a peek into the earth's dynamic processes. From the lush green forests to the rugged landscapes, these terrains are ideal for trekkers looking for a challenge and a chance to witness nature's raw beauty. Here are five such volcanic terrains promising unique trekking experiences.

#1 The majestic Deccan Plateau The Deccan Plateau is a vast region in peninsular India, famous for its volcanic rock formations. The plateau was formed by massive lava flows millions of years ago. Trekkers can explore the diverse flora and fauna of this region while witnessing ancient rock art and historical sites. The moderate climate makes it an ideal destination for year-round trekking adventures.

#2 Exploring the Nilgiri Hills Located in southern India, the Nilgiri Hills are a part of the Western Ghats and are famous for their volcanic origin. The hills are covered with lush tea plantations and dense forests, making them an ideal place for trekking enthusiasts. Trekkers can enjoy panoramic views of valleys and lakes while exploring trails that wind through this picturesque landscape.

#3 Trekking in the Aravalli range One of the oldest mountain ranges in the world, the Aravalli Range in western India is dotted with volcanic rocks. The range offers a variety of trails for trekkers of all levels, from beginners to advanced. As you trek through this region, you can spot wildlife such as leopards and deer, and visit ancient forts that stand testimony to India's rich history.

#4 Discovering the Anamalai Tiger Reserve The Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu is famous for its biodiversity and volcanic terrain. The reserve has several trekking routes that go through dense forests and grasslands, where you can spot elephants, tigers, and other wildlife species in their natural habitat. The reserve also offers breathtaking views of Western Ghats peaks.