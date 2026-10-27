Strengthen your core with these cable machine exercises
What's the story
Cable machines are versatile tools that can be used to strengthen the core effectively. The adjustable nature of these machines allows for a variety of exercises that target different muscle groups in the core. By incorporating cable exercises into your routine, you can improve stability, balance, and overall core strength. Here are five cable exercises specifically designed to enhance core strength.
Oblique focus
Cable woodchop for oblique muscles
The cable woodchop is an excellent exercise for targeting the oblique muscles.
To perform this exercise, set the cable at a high position and pull it down across your body in a chopping motion.
This movement engages your obliques and helps improve rotational strength and stability.
Performing this exercise regularly can lead to better performance in activities requiring twisting motions.
Upper abs emphasis
Standing cable crunch for upper abs
The standing cable crunch targets the upper abdominal muscles effectively.
Attach a rope handle at the lowest setting of the machine, and stand facing away from it with the handle behind your head.
Crunch down by contracting your abs while keeping your hips stable.
This exercise helps build endurance and strength in the upper abs.
Rotational power
Cable Russian twist for rotational power
Cable Russian twists are great for building rotational power in your core.
Set the cable at mid-height and hold both handles with arms extended in front of you.
Rotate your torso side to side, while keeping your hips steady, engaging both your abs and obliques.
This dynamic movement improves coordination and enhances functional fitness.
Lower abs focus
Cable reverse crunch for lower abs
The cable reverse crunch is perfect for targeting lower abs.
Attach ankle straps to the machine at a low setting, and lie on your back with your feet hooked into them.
Pull your knees towards your chest against resistance from the cable while keeping the upper body flat on the ground or bench.
This exercise strengthens lower abdominal muscles effectively.
Lateral strength
Cable side bend for lateral strength
Cable side bends target lateral muscles of the abdomen effectively when done correctly using a single handle attached at a low point of the machine's pulley system.
Stand sideways next to it, holding onto the handle with one hand overhead, then lean away from the machine, and return to the starting position under control.
Repeat the process to complete the desired number of repetitions per set.