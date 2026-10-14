Regular dance therapy sessions can significantly improve mental health

How can weekly dance therapy improve your well-being?

By Vinita Jain 08:16 am Oct 14, 202608:16 am

What's the story

Dance therapy, or dance movement therapy, is a creative arts therapy that uses movement to improve emotional, cognitive, physical, and social integration. It is a powerful tool for enhancing well-being, and when practiced weekly, it can bring about significant changes in one's mental and physical health. Here are five surprising ways weekly dance therapy sessions can enhance your well-being.