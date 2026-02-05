Have you tried wheat berries + fennel combo yet?

Wheat berries and fennel are two versatile ingredients that can elevate the flavors of many dishes. Wheat berries are whole grains that provide a chewy texture and nutty flavor, while fennel lends a sweet, anise-like taste. Together, they make a perfect pair to create unique culinary experiences. Here are five creative ways to use wheat berries and fennel in your meals.

Dish 1 Fennel-infused wheat berry salad A fennel-infused wheat berry salad makes for a refreshing and nutritious meal option. Cooked wheat berries are tossed with thinly sliced fennel bulbs, fresh herbs like parsley or mint, and a simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. This salad is perfect as a light lunch or side dish at dinner parties. The crunchy texture of the fennel complements the chewy wheat berries perfectly.

Dish 2 Hearty wheat berry soup with fennel For those who enjoy warming soups, try adding fennel to a hearty wheat berry soup. Start by sauteing onions and garlic until fragrant. Add diced vegetables such as carrots and celery along with cooked wheat berries in vegetable broth. Add sliced fennel for an aromatic twist. Simmer until all ingredients are tender for a comforting bowl that's both filling and flavorful.

Dish 3 Roasted vegetable medley with wheat berries Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes when paired with wheat berries and fennel. Toss these vegetables with olive oil before roasting them in the oven until golden brown around the edges. Serve over a bed of cooked wheat berries seasoned lightly with salt and pepper, then top with finely chopped fresh fennel fronds.

Dish 4 Grain bowl topped with fennel slaw A grain bowl topped with a crisp fennel slaw makes for a nutritious meal. Start with a base of cooked grains like quinoa or brown rice, then layer on roasted chickpeas for protein. Top it all off with a slaw made from shredded cabbage mixed with thinly sliced raw fennels dressed lightly in a vinaigrette made from apple cider vinegar, honey, mustard, and olive oil.